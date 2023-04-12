Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to a child following a single vehicle accident on Tuesday night.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said that shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, police investigated the single-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of South Jack Kultgen Expressway. It resulted in one adult passenger and a one-year-old child being ejected from the vehicle.

There were four total occupants, two adults and two children, who were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police report that the driver, identified as 27-year-old Shanquavea Mikayle Daniels, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. She was also charged with two counts of injury to a child and remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday.