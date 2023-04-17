McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The driver of a Toyota 4Runner is in critical condition after a Monday morning crash in McLennan County.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the crash on FM-933 near Virginia Road, north of Waco, at approximately 9 a.m. A Toyota 4Runner traveling southbound struck the curb and left the roadway.

The driver attempted to drive back onto the roadway, lost control and overturned. It was discovered that the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the vehicle.

DPS says the driver was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco in critical condition. This investigation is active and ongoing.