Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – The 45-year-old driver of a vehicle involved in a Tuesday night rollover crash is now facing felony charges.

Richard Coleman Brunn was arrested following the crash near Greenleaf Drive and Lake Shore Drive.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers responded to the crash shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday and found both occupants out of the vehicle. Shipley said a field sobriety test was completed, which she said the driver did not pass.

The passenger in the car was a 15-year-old child. DWI with a child is a state jail felony.

Jail records indicated Brunn was also being charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.