WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas has not seen rain in over two months. While little rainfall can be typical of the hot summer months, water usage awareness is critical.



“I would say an individual well, owner needs to be very cognizant of where his where their water the pump is set, because during periods like this, summer’s been a very high demand in our area,” says General Manager Alan Day from Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation.

Right now, water levels in wells are in low supply because the largest amount of water is used in the late spring months into early fall. For individuals experiencing well problems, drillers are in high demand.

Sometimes wells are lost entirely due to over pumping, which is why knowing the level of water available is essential to sustain wells during long periods of drought.

Cities, municipalities and rural wells do experience drought restrictions but not because of a lack of water, rather an issue with water shortage and keeping pressure on the system.

The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District aims to preserve, conserve and protect aquifers by managing artesian pressure and measuring the amount of water in each individual well.