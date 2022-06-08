LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lacy Lakeview traffic stop results in the discovery of drugs and cash.

A Lacy Lakeview Police officer spotted a vehicle on the roadway without its headlights being used after dark. The officer followed the vehicle a short distance, and initiated a traffic stop.

When the officer made contact with the driver, the officer immediately detected the odor of unburned marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon further investigation, the officer detained the driver and started a search of the vehicle.

A duffle bag containing approximately four kilograms (nine pounds) of differing varieties of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, three cell phones, and a large paper bag containing over $23,500 in cash were discovered in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and transported to McLennan County Jail on felony charges.