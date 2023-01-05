Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old Hewitt man was taken first to the hospital, then to the McLennan County Jail after being found unresponsive in a pickup with guns and various drugs on a Woodway residential street Wednesday.

Ty Douglas Allen remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on multiple charges.

A Woodway Public Safety Department spokesman said officers responded to the 700 block of Cardinal Drive about midday on Wednesday on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a 2010 model Ford pickup stopped – with the driver unresponsive behind the wheel. They were able to wake the driver up and took him to a local hospital. Later toward the evening, he recovered enough to be taken to the jail.

A spokesman said officers searched the vehicle and found multiple long guns, marijuana, pills, a quantity of THC oil and numerous THC vape pens.

Allen was held Thursday on possession of marijuana charges, two separate charges of possession of other controlled substances and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Jail records indicated he was also being held on a Hewitt Police Department warrant for terroristic threat of family or household member.

Bond had not been set, as of late Thursday morning.