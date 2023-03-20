HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A malfunction with a clothes dryer leads to a house fire in Hewitt.

The Hewitt Fire Department says crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of Crescent Drive around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. Heavy fire was found in the attic. The Waco Fire Department was called for mutual aid – sending two engines, a ladder truck and a command vehicle.

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

All occupants were out of the house on arrival. After knocking down the fire, three pets were found and saved. One occupant sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

There was major fire damage in some of the house and the attic, with smoke and water damage throughout. The fire was investigated, and it was determined the source was a dryer malfunction. Closed doors to the laundry room helped to keep the fire from spreading though the rest of the house.