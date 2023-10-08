WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Earlier today, 6,000 rubber ducks were dropped into the Brazos River benefiting the Imagination Library of Waco. The organization put on its first annual fundraiser with the Great Waco Duck Race all in an effort to provide more children with free books.

Originally, Imagination Library of Waco had a goal of 5,000 ducks and quickly realized there were more people from the area wanting to support. Along with the race, the event also featured fun activities for families with inflatables and games as well as arts and crafts.

“Every month in the mail, children can enroll to get one free book a month from zero til age five. And so we support all the money raised goes directly to those books. And so it costs us about $25 a year to provide books for one kid,” says executive director of Imagination Library of Waco Noelle Baker.

The organization’s gaol is for children to grow up in a home full of books and to help prepare them for kindergarten.