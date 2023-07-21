WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River is the place for racing fans to be this weekend!

Event organizers for the Duel on the Brazos say that whether you are a seasoned racer or a passionate fan, the Southern Drag Boat Association (SDBA) is promising an unforgettable experience. Attendess will see the fastest boats in action, marvel at the skill of the drivers and be immersed in the atmosphere of only drag boat racing.

The event will take place this Saturday and Sunday at Brazos Park East, located at 3516 N M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Gates open at 7 a.m. on both days.

For more information, and to buy tickets, you can go here.