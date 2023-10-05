WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) —Tomorrow, you can kill two birds with one stone by visiting your local Dutch Bros, to help raise funds for the fight against Alzheimer’s.

With the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Waco just days away, Dutch Brothers Coffee Woodway location Manager Jackson Luckin says they’re helping the organization reach its $170,000 dollar goal.

“We found that with Waco and Temple both having a walk, it’s a great way for us to not only support financially, but a bunch of our teams are going to go do the walks as well. And a bunch of our family members and crew members have people experiencing Alzheimer’s and so we just thought it was a great cause,” says Luckin.

One dollar will be donated from every drink purchased at the Waco and Temple locations.

Dutch Bros will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. tomorrow, raising funds all day long.

“So we have two shops here in Waco and two shops in Temple that are just going to be seeing who could donate the most. We have a bunch of people participating in both walks, and so we’re just trying to see who can show up the most for their community,” shares Luckin.

He also adds, they are simply asking customers to do what they normally do,

“Just go buy a drink. You don’t have to do anything extra and we’re just going to donate a dollar from every drink. So it’s a great day. Make the time. The lines are usually busy and long, but it’s so worth it because a dollar from every drink actually makes an impact right here in Waco and Temple.”

You still have time to register and donate for the 2023 walk. For more information you can visit here.

See you at Dutch Bros tomorrow!