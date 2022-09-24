Hewitt (FOX 44) — Firefighters from Hewitt and Waco stopped a fire from destroying a home early Saturday morning.

The first call went out just after 6 a.m. for a house fire in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Hewitt.







Hewitt firefighters quickly stopped the flames from spreading from the garage portion of the home to the rest of the structure. Waco Firefighters assisted in putting out the fire.

The home did suffer minor smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.