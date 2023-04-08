WACO / HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – There is plenty of Easter fun for the whole family in Waco and Hewitt!

The Express ER in Waco is hosting its Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday at 1411 N. Valley Mills Drive. The kids can come and take a picture with the Easter Bunny, have fun riding the train and go jump in the bounce house! The whole family can enjoy some good food, games and check out some local vendors.

At the same time, the Educator’s Credit Union will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Hewitt Park – located at 801 Hewitt Drive. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m., and is usually over within minutes! It promises a fun time with lots of Easter eggs!