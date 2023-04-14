WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12 is hosting its annual Education Job Fair this Wednesday.

The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at ESC Region 12, located at 2101 West Loop 340. Attendees can meet with representatives from nearly 30 schools throughout Central Texas and discuss job openings with employers.

Area schools are looking to fill openings in more than just teaching – with openings in transportation, technology, food service, office support and more. The event will provide

information opportunities such as training, preparation and certification programs – in addition to Bachelors and graduate programs.

The event is free and open to anyone seeking a job. No registration is required. Attendees are

encouraged to bring copies of their resumés. For educators new to the state of Texas, the event will offer support for questions around state certification requirements.

To view participating schools and partners, including job openings across the region, you can visit www.esc12.net/jobs.