McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Eight people are in the hospital after a Thursday night crash in McLennan County.

According to the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 77 and Levi Parkway after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle collision. Robinson VFD, AMR Waco, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Robinson Police Department all responded to the scene.

Robinson VFD says there was a total of ten people and two vehicles involved. One vehicle rolled over and was on its roof.

All people involved were able to get out of the vehicles. Eight people were transported to the hospital by AMR.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department cleared the scene at 8:02 p.m.