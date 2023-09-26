Robinson, Tx (FOX 44) – A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the beating of a 66-year-old employee of the Robinson Inn in Robinson.

Rickey Charles Wiggins was arrested on a charge of injury to the elderly in the case. Robinson Police were called to the hotel at 1167 Sun Valley Boulevard at 6:18 p.m. Monday in reference to an assault.

An arrest affidavit stated that when officers met with the victim, they were told he was in an elevator when the door opened. A man came in pointing, yelling at him, cursing at him and then started hitting him in the face. The affidavit stated that a woman tried to intervene and started hitting the man’s attacker, attempting to break up the attack.

A police investigation indicated both the victim and the woman who was the witness work at the hotel, and independently gave similar accounts. It was determined that the suspect lives at the hotel with his wife, who is also an employee.

The affidavit stated that the suspect told police that he was the real victim, but also stated that yet another independent witness told police they saw the man enter the elevator and begin yelling as he was getting in.

Wiggins was taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday.