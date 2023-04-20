Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers are investigating the death of 70-year-old Tina Foster as a murder.

On March 16th, officers say someone assaulted Foster at a long-term care facility in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue. Quality Care of Waco is the only facility in that area.

Police say the assault happened when Foster entered another patient’s room and there was a disturbance.

An ambulance took Foster to a hospital, where she died on March 25th at 8:15 p.m. An autopsy was ordered and the results indicate she died from blunt force trauma.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s case is determining whether to present it to the grand jury. Investigators are also looking into the mental capacity of the suspect.

Based on the day Foster died, this makes her Waco’s first murder victim of 2023. There have now been six murders so far this year.