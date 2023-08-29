TEXAS (FOX 44/KWKT) — For the electric vehicle owners who have been getting away with not paying those soaring gas prices, some big changes are headed your way.

A new Texas law is set to recoup gas tax losses for what some Texas lawmakers call ‘drivers who weren’t paying their fair share’ – ultimately charging them an additional fee of $200 each year for registering or renewal.

“Everything’s going up these days, but the higher registration fees on the electric vehicles, they’re not paying gas taxes. So I think most of the people will kind of understand. It might make a little difference or one more excuse that somebody might not want one,” says Sykora Family Ford General Manager Ronnie Sykora.

This law takes effect on September 1, impacting only a niche group of drivers.

“A big state like ours and all, I can’t see electrics overcoming and even becoming the majority anytime soon,” shares Sykora.

Gasoline taxes also fund state highways, which are vital resources for funding, according to TxDOT.

“For the people who are having a little shorter drives or, you know, like one of the vehicles in a household. I think the electrics can be really good for what people use them for. But, you know, they’re not for everybody. Especially in the great state of Texas. You know, we’ve got a lot of big wide open spaces that people need to drive, as well,” says Sykora.

Electric vehicles are intended to help lower fuel costs for drivers, improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.