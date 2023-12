WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s an Elf on a Shelf!…….or on top of the sign, is where Cedar Ridge PDS Elementary students found Principal Erin Lange on Monday!

When students arrived early to school that morning, they found Elf Lange sitting on top of the sign in front of the school. This was done as an effort to reduce tardiness and to improve school attendance.

(Courtesy: Waco Independent School District)

Students will continue to search for Principal Lange in a different school location every day leading up to the holiday break!