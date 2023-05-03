WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you see a large presence of emergency vehicles and law enforcement at the Waco Regional Airport on Thursday, there is no need to be alarmed.

The Airport will be hosting the Triennial FullScale Emergency Exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aside from increased emergency responder traffic on Skeet Eason Road, a simulated debris field will be seen east of the airport’s main runway and south of the Lake Waco area.

The City of Waco says this emergency exercise will include a scenario featuring a standard aircraft crash simulation on the airfield and an auxiliary water rescue response in Lake Waco. The simulation provides the airport, mutual aid partners and emergency responders the opportunity to train for a real aircraft emergency in a safe and controlled environment.

The City says this exercise will be held in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements, and serves as part of the Waco Regional Airport’s required Airport Emergency Plan. Regional ambulatory agencies, the Waco Police Department, the Waco Fire Department, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will all be taking part in the simulation.

The Airport Emergency Plan outlines the response procedures for airport personnel and mutual

aid partners which must respond to and manage emergency situations occurring on

airport property. For the airport to maintain a commercial operating certificate, the FAA requires airports to hold a full-scale disaster drill every three years to ensure that the nation’s airports are prepared for a worst-case scenario.