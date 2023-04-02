WACO (FOX 44/KWKT) – Much of Central Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service says all severe hazards are possible, including very large hail, a strong tornado or two, and significant wind gusts.

The FOX44 Storm Team will have live updates through out the day, as conditions warrant. Be sure to follow Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint (@MikeLaPointWX) and Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick (@HFitzpatrickWX) on Twitter for the latest weather conditions.

“We are at the beginning of spring, which is our typical severe weather season in North and Central Texas,” says Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service wants to make sure everyone is prepared for severe weather.

“This is our chance to get ahead of everything and get everybody aware of not only what type of weather we will be expecting over the next couple of months, but to start the preparedness side of things,” says Sellers.

The most important thing you can do is create a plan.

“This is a plan with not just you, but with your family members and the kids and everything so everyone is on the same page, and they don’t have to try and call someone who knows everything. Once you have that plan in place, you are just ready to act and ready to go,” says Sellers.

It’s also important to brush up on your terminology.

“That is a big thing. We use a lot of different and sometimes complicated terminology in the weather. The biggest thing is making sure that you know what we’re saying, so that when something happens you’re ready to go,” says Sellers.

Make sure you have an emergency kit ready to go. The kit should have a NOAA Weather Radio, water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, batteries, first aid supplies, and a whistle in case you need to signal for help.

Staying up to date on the latest weather information is also crucial to stay safe.

“The biggest thing is to keep up with what the forecast is and what is going on,” says Sellers.