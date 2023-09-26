WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Economic Opportunities Advancement Corporation (EOAC) will be providing onsite assistance to Waco Atmos Energy residents who need help with their natural gas bills.

This event will take place this Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, located at 715 Elm Avenue. Funding might be available to cover past due debt, deposits and service charges for customers who are struggling to pay their natural gas bill or may already have disconnected services.

EOAC has provided some things for applicants interested in assistance to know:

Atmos bill must be in the applicant’s name and be an existing Atmos Energy residential customer

Applicant must have a photo ID

Applicant must have a copy of their last bill or have their account number

Applicant must not have received more than three Share the Warmth pledges within the past year

No appointment is necessary

In addition, EOAC is also asking for people to not arrive before 9 a.m. If you have any questions, you can call 254-756-0954.