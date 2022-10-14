WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco event promises cutting-edge performances by emerging playwrights.

The Epiphanies New Works Festival is also an opportunity to view works which in some cases have never been seen by a live audience. Out of 300 performance submissions, the committe has selected the four which are presented throughout the festival.

Not only do attendees get to see staged readings of stories that are still in progress, but they also have the opportunity to see a world premiere, fully-staged production of last year’s winner, Cardboard Castles Hung on Walls. Feedback is also offered to the artists bringing these works to life.

This event is taking place through this Sunday at Cultivate 7Twelve, located at 712 Austin Avenue. For more information, including a complete schedule, you can go here.