WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor alum, Esteban Alvarez and fellow Latino musicians are performing this weekend at the Waco Civic Theater to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month.

Funds from the fundraiser concert will be going to the Waco Civic Theater to support the music and arts.

Music has always been a passion for Esteban Alvarez who began playing the piano at the age of ten.

“I was playing by ear. So that went through years up to I was what, 19, 20 years old? And then I came to the United States to study classical music,” says Steinway artist Esteban Alvarez.

Growing up in Costa Rica, Esteban dreamt of coming to the United States to study abroad and pursue a music degree.

“I graduated from Baylor in music. Love Baylor it’s my alma mater. And so Waco is like a like a home to me,” says Alvarez.

A home away from home, Esteban was able to receive top-notch academic and music training at Baylor University and connect with fellow Wacoans.

“It wasn’t just a musical experience. It was the whole thing, a cultural family, educational experience, everything all together,” says Alvarez.

This weekend is like a homecoming for Esteban. He wants to give back to the community that supports the arts. With the help of Piers Bateman, and the Waco Civic Theater they were able to make that happen.

“Piers put the idea all together, since hes part of my album, he sings in this album he said why don’t we do something in Waco,” says Alvarez.

Esteban and fellow artist from across the world will be performing from his latest album, ‘Roots of the World’.

“The celebration of what Latin America is is this dynamic land that seems to be never settled,” says Alvarez.

The Waco Civic Theater is also doing an auction for a five nights vacation to Costa Rica with your choice of Marriott resorts for two people.

There will also be raffle prices that include wine baskets, a three month membership to the Wine Shoppe, and gift cards to Sergio’s and El Conquistador and more.

The raffle tickets are $10 each or $40 for five tickets.