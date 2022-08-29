WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Distinguished women from within the Waco community will take center stage at a special luncheon.

Esther’s Closet’s 6th Anniversary Women of Distinction Luncheon and celebration will be held on Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center. This year’s theme is a “Big Hat Brunch.”

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with a silent auction, photo booth, big hat contest, and brunch menu. The planned program will run from noon to 1 p.m., with community awards presentations and a celebrity guest panel featuring several distinguished, local women.

This year’s program will feature:

Joanna Gaines, Keynote Panelist, Co-owner and co-founder of Magnolia, Co-creator of Magnolia Network, and N.Y. Times best-selling author

Dr. Mia Moody-Ramirez, Keynote Panelist, Baylor University Professor and Department Chair, author, and academic researcher

Jamie Blanek, Keynote Panelist, 2014 Miss Waco, 2015 Miss McLennan County, critical injury survivor, and Paralympic hopeful

The panel discussion will be moderated by Rachel E. Pate, Vice President of the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce. Andrea Kosar, President of the Centex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies.

Esther’s Closet was founded in 2016, and is a self-sufficiency and workforce development program for women. The program assists women with workforce training opportunities and professional attire to secure employment in the workplace. The program has served over 700 clients, and has provided over 2,300 professional outfits.

For more information on Esther’s Closet, you can go here.