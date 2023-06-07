Waco, Tx (FOX44) – An EV charging station will be coming to Baylor University. The campus’ “flagship” station will be installed at the new Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center in time for its grand opening in September.

The announcement noted that Texas ranks in the top three states with the most registered EVs – behind California and Florida.

“As electric vehicles become more and more popular, we will be in a situation where more students, faculty and staff may need access to them, and we want to ensure that Baylor has those needs met ahead of time,” said Karl “Rock” McNair, Jr., Baylor’s Associate Vice President of Real Estate Operations.

A team of representatives from Baylor departments, including Real Estate Operations, Sustainability, Parking and Transportation and Facilities Management, worked together to determine what they felt would be the best solution and find the right provider to reflect the high-quality service associated with the university. They have chosen ProStar Energy Solutions out of Frisco, Texas.

“We are proud to be on the ground level of developing America’s EV charging infrastructure, and to be partnering with the iconic brand of Baylor University to build new experiences that forge the future of Texas, makes us even prouder,” said Eric Sudol, ProStar’s President and CEO.

ProStar is owned by the Jerry Jones family.

The Hurd Welcome Center is located at the corner of Interstate 35 and University Parks Drive in Waco.

In addition to EV charging stations at the Hurd Welcome Center, ProStar will install five additional Level 2 chargers around the Baylor campus over the next two years. The locations for those chargers will be determined by traffic patterns on campus, where students reside and how the campus is used throughout the year.