WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Executive Director of the McLennan Community College Foundation has been named.

Wes Livesay was chosen on Tuesday evening, during the monthly meeting of MCC’s Board of Trustees. Livesay will step into the role in mid-October.

The College says that Livesay has a wealth of experience working in fundraising, donor relations and estate planning. He is a “familiar face” in the Waco community.

From 2004-2007, Livesay worked as the Director of Sales and Merchandising for Baylor University before becoming the Director of Excellence Funds and Premium Seating for the Bear Foundation. He held this position for five years.

The College says Livesay then transitioned into the healthcare field – becoming the Director of Development for the Waco Region of Baylor Scott and White Health. During his three years in the position, Livesay worked to help fund the $21 million Baylor Scott & White McClinton Caner Center – bringing in the leading seven-figure naming gift.

Livesay comes to MCC from Communities Foundation of Texas, where he served as the Director of Charitable Gift and Estate Planning. In just nine months with CFT, he raised over $6 million in principal and planned gift commitments while managing a 100-person portfolio of givers.

The College says that Livesay is an alumnus of Baylor University, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in marketing in 1996 and a Master’s Degree in management in 2003. He is a member of Charitable Gift Planners (CGP), the Dallas Estate Planning Council (DEPC), American Fundraising Professional (AFP) and American Healthcare Professionals (AHP).