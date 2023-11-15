Waco, TX (FOX 44)- We are a week away from one of the busiest travel days of the year, so if you plan on traveling for thanksgiving, brace yourself. State and federal agencies say you should expect delays on the roads and in airports.

Traffic is going to be unavoidable. AAA projects more than 55-million people will travel 50 miles or more between this Friday and Tuesday, Nov. 28th.

Pandemic-era social restrictions have ended, and record-high gas prices have fallen, so people are more ready than ever to hit the road this holiday season to see family and friends.

“Historically speaking, we’re going to be seeing an uptick in the number of vehicles on the roadways during the holiday season,” says TxDOT’s Jake Smith.

This year is the third highest Thanksgiving travel period since triple a began tracking in 2005–so it’s important to remember you’re not traveling alone.

“These fellow motorists are heading to family members and friends’ homes just like you are. So, share the road and maybe even give yourself more time than you think you need,” says Smith.

But traffic delays can be the least of your worries when you’re sharing the road with a drunk driver.

“During the holiday season, we certainly want to remind everyone to drive sober and encourage family members and friends to drive sober.”

TxDOT”s jake smith says the festive spirit and gatherings can sometimes blur the lines of moderation, making the roads dangerous during the holiday season.

“Drunk driving is an issue year-round, but during the holiday season and dark winter nights, it is especially dangerous,” he says.

Smith says drunk driving crashes are 100% preventable.

“It’s always possible to find a sober ride home and you can find a sober designated driver family member or friend, or a rideshare service,” says the TxDOT spokesperson.

If all else fails…Smith says just stay in place until you’re sober,” says Smith.