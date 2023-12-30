Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers are investigating the 14th homicide of 2023. Officers went to a hospital to check on a woman who was brought in unresponsive on Dec. 27th, 2023.

The patient was identified as 25-year-old, Queen Tinisha Louise Brooks. Doctors declared Brooks brain dead on Friday, Dec. 29th, according to police.

Officers say during the investigation they learned of a Facebook post on 28-year-old Kevin Eugene Reese’s timeline about him wrapping his hands around a woman’s neck for Christmas. An angry emoji was included on the post, according to police.

Officers arrested Reese on Saturday and he faces a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. More charges may be filed later.