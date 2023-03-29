Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The LSU Women’s Basketball Twitter account announced that Kim Mulkey has returned to Waco. At least in billboard form.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the athletic program said that people in Waco and Dallas should be on the lookout for billboards featuring the former Baylor Bear Women’s basketball coach, along with members of her current LSU team.

Mulkey and the team are in the Final Four of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, which is taking place in Dallas. The Baylor team lost in the second round to UConn.

The Waco billboard is near the intersection of I-35 and 22nd Street. LSU Athletics Assistant Communications Director Grant Kauvar told FOX 44 News the billboard was placed in Waco so Coach Mulkey’s friends and family could see it and share in the excitement.

Mulkey left Baylor for LSU after 21 seasons at Baylor, where she captured three national championships. Baylor hired her in April of 2000, and she brought home the program’s first national title in 2005, becoming the only person in history, to ever win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

When announcing her departure, Mulkey said it was because of a desire to return to her home state.