Lorena, Tx (FOX44) – A 49-year-old man is facing a litany of charges, accused of threatening a family with an eight year old child with a gun and fleeing from police officers when they tried to stop him.

David Alan Hill is also facing charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon in the case.

Police report it happened just before 6 p.m. Christmas Day as the victim family was traveling south on I-35 through Lorena. They called police to report the driver of a pickup had been driving aggressively, flashing his lights, and not staying in his lane when he pulled alongside their car and pointed a handgun at them.

An arrest affidavit naming Hill stated that police responded and spotted a pickup matching the description given and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and continued south down I-35. Other law enforcement agencies were notified and spike strips were deployed. While tires on the truck were deflated, the driver continued on for a time before coming to a stop. The pursuit had gone on for about twelve miles.

The affidavit stated that the suspect became violent at one point, kicking police equipment and destroying an in-car video camera with replacement cost estimated at $3,000.

Police reported recovering a 9 millimeter handgun under the driver’s seat of the pickup.

Hill was transported to the McLennan County Jail where he remained Wednesday held on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. His bond was set at a total of $55,000.