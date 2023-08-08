Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old woman charged following a 2020 fatal car crash that left her passenger dead has been sentenced to 90 days in jail followed by ten years probation.

Sandra Mashek had been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter following the June 21, 2020 crash that occurred in east Waco.

Waco Police Department said that the investigation determined that Mashek was the driver of a black four-door Kia Sedan that crashed and rolled over in the 1100 block of Dallas Street.

Skyla JeanCox, age 25, was a passenger in that vehicle and was ejected.

At the time, officers stated that they believed speed was also a contributing factor in the crash.

District Attorney Josh Tetens said that if any point the probation should be revoked, she would serve ten years in the Texas Department of Corrections.

Ralph Strother, who had retired as 19th District Court judge, has come out of retirement and is working as a prosecutor in the McLennan County District Attorney’s office, issued the following statement following the sentencing:

“The entire case was a tragedy. A young woman lost her life and her future. The defendant, now a convicted felon, has a black mark on her life that will always follow her. Given the unique circumstances of this case, our office feels that the verdict and sentence was the just and proper one. “