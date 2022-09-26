McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At least one fatality has been confirmed in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News the incident happened on Interstate 35, near Ross Road.

Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue said on social media early Monday morning that travelers needed to avoid southbound I-35 at Mile Marker #47. Units were on the scene, along with DPS and the Texas Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.