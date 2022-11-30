WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The holiday season is here which means a time of joy and giving, and one local family is using their talents to give to others. Jamarquin Powell Jr. is only 11 years old, but with the help of his dad has a big plan for Christmas giving.

“Give them away for christmas to people who don’t have a lot of money to buy them,” Jr. said.

Junior has always had a bike and wants to share that with others.



“A lot of kids don’t have bikes,” Jr. said.

Not only that, but he has been fixing bikes for about a year now just like his dad did his whole life.

“Always growing up, I was the I was a bike fixer,” Jamarquin Powell Sr. or “Jay” said.

Junior says it’s pretty easy for him, and it’s satisfying to see something broken turn into something new.

That hobby caused his bike collection to grow to about 10 or 15 bikes – way more than he needed for himself. That’s when Junior and his dad came up with the idea, but on a much larger scale.



“We might as well just start giving back to the community,” Jay said.

The pair has 75 bikes but wants to reach 100, so they are taking bike donations.



“One guy I got basically 30 bikes from, most of them was basically almost brand new,” Jay said. “We just had to work on the brakes probably that’s it.”

This is the first time they have done something like this, but they hope to make it bigger next year.

Junior’s hope for his Christmas bike giveaway is to make someone’s day.



His project partner couldn’t agree more.



“We’re not looking for nothing in return,” Jay said. “We just want to see a smile on the kids’ face.”

The team has lots of bikes to give out, and they’re looking for more name submissions of kids who might benefit from a new bike.

The best way to submit a child’s name is by contacting Jay’s Facebook page here.