Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The East Waco Empowerment Project is getting ready to provide free holiday meals to the community. It’s part of their 8th Annual Feast in the East program.

Last year it was a drive-thru event, but this year the East Waco Empowerment Project is providing meals and seasonal clothing for those in need. The program runs completely off of community donations.

Volunteers will be serving up food and providing a sense of community. They group is still looking for volunteers donations. To find out how to help, following the link here.

It will take place at the City of Waco Multi-purpose Center on Thursday, December 21 from 2 – 6 P.M.