Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — A federal jury ruled Tuesday that Baylor University failed to meet Title IX requirements when it came to a student’s domestic violence assault claims against a football player.

The jury awarded Lozano $40,000 for physical pain and mental anguish sustained in the past, $40,000 for health care expenses that she may incur in the future, and $190,000 for physical pain and mental anguish she will sustain in the future.

You can read the full verdict here:

Dolores Lozano says she suffered three assaults from her then-boyfriend Baylor running back Devin Chafin in March and April of 2014. She said she sought help from Baylor officials and Waco Police at the time.

Lozano argued that Baylor Athletic Department staff dismissed her concerns about Chafin’s drug use and escalating abusive behavior and took no action to discipline Chafin or protect her even after she provided photographs of injuries she sustained in a March 2014 incident in which Chafin pushed, kicked and choked her.

Baylor University released this statement to FOX 44 News:

“We are obviously disappointed in the decision in this case, as we continue to contend that Baylor coaches and employees in Athletics and across the campus reported and handled these incidents in the correct, legally and clinically prescribed manner. “We sincerely regret that the plaintiff in this case had a difficult experience while a student at Baylor, and our prayers remain with her now and into the future. The safety and security of our students continues to be our top priority as we fulfill our Christian mission to provide a safe and caring environment for all members of the University community. “We thank the members of the jury and Judge Pitman for listening to hours of testimony and deliberating this case.” Baylor University

Before the jury started deliberation, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman dismissed former Baylor football coach Art Briles and former athletic direcor Ian McCaw from the Title IX lawsuit, ruling no reasonable jury could find them negligent.