Waco, Tx (FOX-44) – What would have been a routine traffic stop has turned into a 42-year-old man facing multiple felony charges – including repeat DWIs and repeat charges of fleeing from law enforcement.

Dustin John Garretson remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday – with bond not set on most of the charges.

An arrest affidavit filed by the DPS Trooper who attempted the initial traffic stop stated that it happened on Wednesday, while the Trooper was on routine patrol and going east on Highway 6 – near Interstate 35. The Trooper saw a pickup swerve to miss colliding into traffic barrels in a construction area.

The Trooper followed the Chevrolet Silverado as the driver turned north onto I-35 and reported observing more vehicle swerving. He activated his emergency lights to make a traffic stop. The Trooper wrote in the affidavit that the truck exited onto Primrose Drive – with the driver stopping in the middle of the road, and not near the curb.

The Trooper reported smelling alcohol and a driver’s eyes that he said were bloodshot and glossy.

When the Trooper told the driver not to get out of the vehicle, the affidavit stated that the driver became visibly aggravated, then stepped on the gas and drove off. The Trooper went in pursuit and noted the driver traveling “recklessly” through a neighborhood, taking turns at high speed, then slamming on his brakes – but eventually stopping at New Road in Waco, near Creekview Drive.

The Trooper already called for backup. He stated in the affidavit that the driver got out of the pickup, did not respond to commands and was eventually taken to the ground. A Waco Police Department Unit was called to help transport the driver to the McLennan County Jail because of the combative nature of the incident. The affidavit stated that while handcuffed, he continued to resist and kicked both troopers several times. He was eventually placed in a restraining jacket for transport.

At the jail, a search warrant for a blood sample was obtained, and the sample was obtained around 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

Garretson was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle with previous conviction, DWI third or more, resisting arrest and assault of a peace officer.