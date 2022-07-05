Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man is facing felony charges for kicking and killing a small kitten on Sunday.

Robert Trabon Section was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals resulting in death or serious injury.

Officers were called to a disturbance Sunday in the 2600 block of S 26th Street. Police say through video evidence, they learned that during an argument with a woman at this location, a small kitten had been kicked and died.

Officers were able to locate Section near the 1800 block of Gurley Lane, where he was arrested. Jail records indicated he was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Police say Section and the woman knew each other, but were not in a relationship. Section was booked into the jail on Sunday, and bonded out on Monday after posting $12,000 bond.