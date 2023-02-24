Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Indian Spring Middle School was on a hold for roughly an hour Friday afternoon because of a fight between what is being called a small group of students.

The hold started around 1:45 p.m. and ended at 2:30 p.m. A hold means students are not allowed to move from classroom to classroom. This allows the halls to stay clear.

Transformation Waco spokesperson Joshua Wucher told FOX 44 News that during the fight, a school employee aggravated a past injury and an ambulance took the person to the hospital.

Wucher sent out this email to parents explaining what happened:

Dear Parent or Guardian, G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle was placed in Hold for about one hour at 1:45 p.m today due to an isolated fight involving a small group of students. In the process of breaking up the altercation, a staff member aggravated an existing injury and an ambulance was called. Despite rumors, no weapons were involved. As a precaution, students and staff were asked to remain in their classrooms in order to keep the hallways empty. Classroom learning continued throughout the Hold, and all school operations have returned to normal. The safety and security of your child is our top priority. What is a Hold Action in Standard Response Protocol?: The Hold Action is used when the hallways in the school need to remain clear. Classroom learning will still take place as normal during a Hold, but students may not be able to change classes until after the Hold has been lifted.“ Josh Wucher, Chief Communications Officer, Transformation Waco

Indian Spring Middle School is also home to G.W. Carver Middle School students who were displaced by a fire in 2021.