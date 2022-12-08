Waco (FOX 44) — The Midway ISD Board of Trustees have named a finalist for the Superintendent position.

Joseph Coburn, Ph.D. is the last candidate standing for the position, thanks to an unanimous vote Thursday morning.

In September, current MISD Superintendent George Kazanas announced his January 2023 retirement after more than a decade at the helm of MISD.

In a statement, Midway Board President Pete Rusek said Coburn fit the district’s need for someone with integrity, honestly and the ability to build trust.

Coburn is currently the Chief of Operations for Fort Worth ISD, where he worked on transportation efficiency, facility master planning, and reducing capital planning costs. He also worked in the Decatur ISD, Lewisville ISD, Georgetown ISD, and Tyler ISD.

His first job in education was as an Assistant Band Director in the Fort Bend ISD, where he worked his way up to campus-level administration.

Coburn has a doctoral degree in Philosophy, Educational Administration from Texas A&M University, a master’s degree in education from Southwest Texas State University, and a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Texas at Austin.

There is a 21-day state-mandated waiting period before Coburn can officially sign an employment contract with Midway ISD.