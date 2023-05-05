WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Gems, minerals, fossils, and jewelry from all corners of the globe will be on display at the 63rd annual Waco Gem and Mineral Club Show!

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, located at 100 Washington Avenue. Items on display will also be for sale.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 7 to 17 and free for children under six years old – as well as for uniformed scouts. Hourly doorprizes will also be awarded.