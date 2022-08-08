WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily suspending operations at the Highlander, TX, Post Office, due to a fire at the facility early Monday morning.
The Postal Service said in a statement on Monday afternoon that this comes as an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees. No employees or customers were harmed, and it appears no damage was sustained to any mail and packages.
All operations at the Highlander Post Office, located at 4428 N 19th Street, are temporarily suspended effective immediately – until further notice. The Postal Service will provide additional information when normal operations resume.
Customers with a P.O. Box at the Highlander Post Office should pick up their mail at the location listed below. Customers who receive mail delivery at their residence or business from the Highlander P.O. should see no changes to their service.
Retail services for Highlander Post Office customers are being offered at the alternate location below.
Waco Main Post Office
430 W. State Highway 6
Waco, TX 76702-9998
Mon – Fri 8:00 am – 5:30 pm, Saturday 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Additional Nearby Retail Locations:
Bellmead Post Station
901 Bank Drive
Waco, TX 76705-9998
Mon – Fri 8:30 am – 5:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am – 1:30 pm
Downtown Waco Post Office
424 Clay Avenue
Waco, TX 76706-9998
Mon – Fri 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Westview Post Office
800 Wooded Acres Drive
Waco, TX 76710-9998
Mon – Fri 8:30 am – 5:00 pm, Closed Saturday and Sunday
The U.S. Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary suspensions may cause for customers.