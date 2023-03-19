Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — A fire damaged the front of a Waco auto dealership Sunday morning. The first call went out before 10 a.m. from AutoNation Chevrolet Waco on N. Valley Mills Road.

FOX 44 News learned from witnesses that workers were repairing the sealant on the concrete near the front of the building when the fire started.

The plastic behind the aluminum overheated and ignited, according to an AutoNation representative.

The dealership expects to reopen on Monday, as long as the City of Waco gives the approval to turn the power back on.