Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A single-family home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday night.

Waco firefighters were sent to 1909 Connor Avenue at 8:46 p.m., with the first units arriving reporting heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house and flames visible coming both from the back of the structure and from the front door area.

The caller who reported the fire said everyone was out of the house. Firefighters entering reported hearing ammunition cooking off for a time. No one was hurt.

The initial written report indicated the fire appeared to have started in the cooking area of the kitchen, though the exact origin or cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

The fire was listed as “unintentional,” with damage estimated at $70,000.