Woodway (FOX 44/KWKT) — Firefighters tackled a house fire Tuesday night in the Woodway area, near Poage Park.

FOX 44’s Adam Hooper noticed smoke in the area around 8 p.m. and found the house fire on Forest Shadows Drive. He saw the flames surrounding a house as firefighters arrived to put them out.

The FOX 44 SkyTracker in Woodway, sponsored by Cen-Tex Roof Systems, was able to capture video of firefighters dousing the flames with water.

One neighbor said she believes the family that had been living in the home had just moved out and that it was empty at the time of the fire.

As of Tuesday night, the Woodway Public Safety Department had not released any information about the fire, including how it started or the amount of damage done by the fire.

FOX 44 News will bring you more information on this developing situation as it becomes available.