ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Occupational cancer is claiming the lives of firefighters more than any other cause.

According to the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), more than two-thirds of firefighters who died in 2022 passed from job-related cancer.

“As we go into that burning building, that smoke is full of carcinogens,” says Heart of Texas Fire Corps Commander Jeff Wilhelm.

Carcinogens are substances capable of entering the skin and causing cancer, and the most common areas of contact for firefighters are around the neck, face mask and wrists.

The Texas Commission of Fire Protection recently introduced the Clean Cab Concept to protect firefighters from cancer. This is a process of washing off and separating bunker gear before driving back to the station.

Wilhelm is waiting on the results for a spot on his lung, but it’s the purpose of the job that keeps him going, “When you call for a fire department, you’re pretty much having the worst day of your life. If I can bring a smile on somebody’s face when that’s happening, I did my job.”