Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — A fire at University High School Wednesday morning forced students out of the building for almost an hour.

The Waco ISD says someone intentionally set the fire in a boys bathroom. Firefighters quickly put out the flames and ventilated portions of the building. Students were back in class on their regular schedules by noon.

Principal Alonzo McAdoo thanked the fire department for their quick response. He also shared his appreciation for the staff and students who worked together during the emergency.

Principal McAdoo did warn that the person or persons responsible for the fire will face consequences. He says this type of of behavior does not reflect University High’s core values and expectations.

There is no word on if any damage was done by the fire.