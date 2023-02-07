Waco, Tx (FOX44) – An older, two-story, wood frame house has been heavily damaged in an early Tuesday morning fire on North 11th Street in Waco.

Fire units were dispatched to 1511 North 11th Street just after midnight Tuesday morning with the first units on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.

While firefighters made good progress knocking down the main part of the fire, they reported having difficulty clearing all the hot spots because of the way the structure was cut up into rooms. Other difficulties in access were reported because of a heavy growth of bamboo on one side and a lot of cut wood in the front yard.

Three people were home at the time of the fire and all got out safely. It was believed that those three were displace, but reported having others to stay with.

The written reports indicated that it appeared the fire started in one of the bedrooms, but the exact cause of the fire was not determined.

Fire units were on the scene about two-and-a-half hours.