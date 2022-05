WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Firearms were stolen from a Waco residence in an early morning robbery.

Officers were called at 1:17 a.m. Monday, and were dispatched near the 2200 block of Trinity Drive. Police say the suspects entered a garage and pointed a gun at the victim.

The suspects proceeded to take six guns from the victim, along with other personal items.

No injuries have been reported. No arrests have been made in this case.