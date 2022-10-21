VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department firefighter received injuries while crews were working a multi-vehicle accident.

Crew Chief Kirk Jernigan said Thursday night that units were dispatched to the accident with an entrapment at Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road. While working this wreck, there was a secondary wreck involving two vehicles and our Command Truck.

One of the firefighters was injured and transported to Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest with non-life threatening injuries.

The department later posted an update on social media – saying the firefighter is going to have some bumps and bruises, and is a little sore, but his x-rays are done and nothing is broken.

Crew Chief Jernigan also took this time to remind the public to stay off their phones and to pay attention to the road – especially around accident scenes.