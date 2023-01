SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Speegleville area.

The Waco Fire Department said on Monday afternoon that units were assisting the Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies with a “heavily-involved house fire” in the 1500 block of McLennan Crossing Road.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News has a crew on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.